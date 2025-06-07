Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.1%

ARW opened at $122.06 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.25.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.