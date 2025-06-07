Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1%

ARWR stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $583,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,055,219.95. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,547 shares of company stock worth $1,764,709. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

