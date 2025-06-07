Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,477 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,477 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $3,242,178.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $3,211,043.40.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,442,796.80.

On Monday, May 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,437,274.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,838,919.24.

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rubrik by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,512,000 after buying an additional 616,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth $277,395,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rubrik by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,278,000 after buying an additional 662,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,359,000 after purchasing an additional 427,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBRK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.