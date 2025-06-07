Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHUN. Roth Capital set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Phunware from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Phunware Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phunware has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 867.61% and a negative return on equity of 244.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 2,255.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

