Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Ascendiant Capital Markets Analyst Says

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.25 to $7.50 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Atossa Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atossa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.66.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 247,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,025,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 211,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 157,549 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

