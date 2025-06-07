Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – June 4th

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Dollar Tree, Salesforce, Micron Technology, and Ford Motor are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell motor vehicles and related components. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain exposure to the automotive sector’s performance, which is driven by factors such as consumer demand, raw-material costs, technological innovation (e.g. electric and autonomous vehicles) and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $12.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.63. 56,778,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,071,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.75 and its 200 day moving average is $334.35. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,439,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,537,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.31. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $5.17 on Wednesday, reaching $202.78. 7,996,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,906,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of DLTR traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,715,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,763. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.65 and its 200 day moving average is $303.58. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $227.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.63. 7,204,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,470,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,463,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,254,276. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

