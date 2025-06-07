B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 76,462 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,273 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 76,462 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $706,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 42,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 16,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 130,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total value of $460,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,647,150.58. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $470.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $473.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.