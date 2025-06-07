Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Up 12.9%

Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $224.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

