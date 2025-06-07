Bank of America Corp DE Buys 6,847 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $994,207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBIN stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.