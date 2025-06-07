Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,442,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,072,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 422,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 278,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,434,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,914,613. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,906,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,731,903. This represents a 25.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,807,441 shares of company stock valued at $47,590,841 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GTX stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of -0.05.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

