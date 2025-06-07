Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,680,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 4.0%

BMRC opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.43 million, a PE ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.99 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile



Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

