Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 53,013.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Protara Therapeutics were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TARA. Jones Trading raised Protara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $3.34 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Protara Therapeutics

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $96,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,840.33. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protara Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.