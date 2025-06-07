Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.18 Million Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOR. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth $11,931,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,231,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

SOR opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

