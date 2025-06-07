Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 38,684 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 209.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

LUNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $866,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,888. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,948,293.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,286,692.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,565 in the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

