Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 59,848 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,848 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,725.57. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

