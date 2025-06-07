Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 140.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVC. B. Riley initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 3.5%

SVC stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.21 million.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.12%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.