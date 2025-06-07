Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Belite Bio were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of BLTE opened at $59.68 on Friday. Belite Bio, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.77 and a beta of -1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Articles

