Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,289 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSYS stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $749.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.52. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.11 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

