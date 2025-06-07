Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Udemy were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Udemy by 1,985.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 1,306,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Udemy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $7.60 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Udemy news, CTO Eren Bali sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,146,050 shares in the company, valued at $17,211,321. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hugo Sarrazin acquired 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $37,969.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,832 shares in the company, valued at $61,735.68. This represents a 159.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,580 shares of company stock worth $330,894 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Udemy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

