Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Now – June 5th

Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, TETRA Technologies, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies engaged in the research, development, manufacturing or distribution of advanced energy storage solutions—such as lithium-ion, solid-state and other next-generation battery chemistries—for applications ranging from electric vehicles to grid storage and portable electronics. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing markets for renewable integration, decarbonization and electrification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

NASDAQ MULN traded down $8.21 on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,451. Mullen Automotive has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $223,080,000.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $324,832.78.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 2,479,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,039. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.70. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 722,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82 and a beta of 1.31.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of ABAT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 475,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -2.61. American Battery Technology has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 78,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,262. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. NOVONIX has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

