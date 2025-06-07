Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.0224 dividend. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.17%.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
