Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BAYRY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.0224 dividend. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.17%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

