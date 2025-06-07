Best Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – June 4th

Get alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Danaher, Veeva Systems, and SpringWorks Therapeutics are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological processes, genetics and molecular biology to develop medical therapies, diagnostics, agricultural products and other life-science innovations. Because these firms often invest heavily in research and clinical trials before generating significant revenue, their stock prices can be particularly volatile but also offer the potential for substantial gains if a new drug or technology succeeds. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.79. 908,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,929. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $390.50 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.03.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $188.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.65. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $162.16 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $333.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.86. 1,005,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.97. Danaher has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.93. The company had a trading volume of 658,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $172.31 and a 12-month high of $289.01.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.74. 3,137,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,676. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.77.

