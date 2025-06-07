Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – June 5th

Get alerts:

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies that research, develop or manufacture products and applications at the nanoscale (roughly 1–100 nanometers), including advanced materials, sensors and targeted drug‐delivery systems. Buying these equities gives investors exposure to potential breakthroughs in electronics, healthcare and energy, but also carries risks tied to technological hurdles, regulatory approval and uncertain market demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.32. The company had a trading volume of 75,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $234.59.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.13. 158,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,138. NVE has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 107,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,658. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

