Best Water Stocks To Follow Today – June 5th

PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Home Depot, Progressive, and Norwegian Cruise Line are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the management, treatment, distribution or technology of water resources. Investors buy water stocks to gain exposure to the essential utility sector and the growing global demand for clean, reliable water supply and infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.92. 6,595,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,245. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day moving average is $146.62.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,406. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $305.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.93 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.28. The company has a market cap of $366.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Progressive stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 20,200,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,613,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

