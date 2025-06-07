Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.60. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 314,866 shares traded.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

Bimini Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 56.73% and a negative net margin of 40.69%.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.