Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,733,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,442.29. The trade was a 67.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

BDTX stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

