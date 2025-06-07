BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.68.
Read Our Latest Report on TCL.A
Transcontinental Stock Down 1.8%
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.