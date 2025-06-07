BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.68.

Transcontinental Stock Down 1.8%

About Transcontinental

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$21.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$14.45 and a 12-month high of C$22.33.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

