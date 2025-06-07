BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

The BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in its own suite of fixed-income products specializing in high-yield USD-denominated corporate bonds. It offers diversified sector exposure and no bond maturity limitations.

