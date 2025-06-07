Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $70.77 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 280,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,767,000. Apple comprises approximately 5.9% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 price target (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.02.

Apple Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $203.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average is $224.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

