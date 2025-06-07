Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Braze Trading Down 17.6%

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $329,988.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 214,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,181.12. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 13,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $482,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,395 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,212.60. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,814. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Braze by 148.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Braze by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

