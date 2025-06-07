Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BRF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.87.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

