BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,930. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

