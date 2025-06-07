BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

