Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41,865 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $374,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7%

AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.