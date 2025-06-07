Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price at $22.33

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 96,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.349 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

