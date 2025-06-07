Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT at $213.88

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after buying an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas has a 52-week low of $169.46 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

