Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $823.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,845,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,249,000 after purchasing an additional 135,095 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 476,662 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,349,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after buying an additional 85,820 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 578,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

