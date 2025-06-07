Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 24,442.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.85% of Cable One worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,491,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $768.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.66 and a 52-week high of $437.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

