California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 50,104 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $659,567.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,709.75. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of ACHR opened at $10.17 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

