California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,862 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,980,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,309,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after buying an additional 1,229,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

