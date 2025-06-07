California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $13,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Hawkins stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

