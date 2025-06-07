California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,500. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ENR opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.85 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

