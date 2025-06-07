California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,345,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,230,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,025,000 after buying an additional 21,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,874,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leon C. Janks sold 3,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $305,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,446.52. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 2,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,144. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PSMT stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $109.19.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

