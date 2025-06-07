California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Patrick Industries worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.00. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.22 per share, with a total value of $862,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,920. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,538.80. This represents a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,714. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Patrick Industries

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

