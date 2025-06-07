California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,470,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

JFrog Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $42.75 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $586,935.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,915. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,436,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,003,635.45. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,896 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

