California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,082,572.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,593.80. This represents a 43.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,248,506.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,229.26. This represents a 51.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,346. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RYTM stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYTM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

