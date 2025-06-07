California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,042 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,757,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 372,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,858,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 450,539 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $61,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 289,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.1%

JWN opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

