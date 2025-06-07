California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,112 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

In related news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $121,605.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $60,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,761.88. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,178 shares of company stock worth $17,749,165. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

