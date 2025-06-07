California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,473 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $161.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 227.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.