California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,129 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director Aashima Gupta bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,981.25. The trade was a 270.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Borel bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,474 shares in the company, valued at $295,717.86. The trade was a 137.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,500 shares of company stock worth $431,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

